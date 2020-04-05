Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 414,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $302,749.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $599,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,095,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,707 shares in the company, valued at $31,515,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,196 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

