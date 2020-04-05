Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

BSCP stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

