Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYU. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $341,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $115.70.

