InvestDigital (IDT) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $194,789.43 and $16,151.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $33.94, $24.68 and $7.50. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.02573424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00200304 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,839,940 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

InvestDigital Coin Trading

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

