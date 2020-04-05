InvestFeed (IFT) Market Cap Tops $25,923.95

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $25,923.95 and approximately $14.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One InvestFeed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Gatecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.02557343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00200287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033506 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InvestFeed’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com.

InvestFeed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Gatecoin, Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

