Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 385,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Investors Bancorp worth $23,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $7.15 on Friday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

