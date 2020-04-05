Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 627,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Investors Bancorp worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

