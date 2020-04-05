ION Market Capitalization Reaches $251,427.54 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $251,427.54 and $3.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005699 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,528,485 coins and its circulating supply is 12,628,485 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

