IONChain (IONC) Market Cap Achieves $4.08 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $216,886.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.02573424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00200304 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

