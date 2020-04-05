IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Zebpay, Vebitcoin and CoinBene. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $37.86 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.04568010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00068374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036975 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014792 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009552 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003410 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Koinex, BitMax, DigiFinex, Huobi, Upbit, IDEX, ABCC, Bitkub, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Vebitcoin, Bitrue, Zebpay, BigONE, BitMart, DragonEX, CoinBene, IDAX, DDEX, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Coineal, Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinZest, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, WazirX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

