IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 10.3% This Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Huobi, HitBTC and Binance. IOTA has a market capitalization of $415.58 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.02599503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033691 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinone, Gate.io, Bitfinex, FCoin, Ovis, Binance, CoinFalcon and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

