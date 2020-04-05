IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bgogo, Coineal and Binance. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $1.51 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.75 or 0.04624913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037111 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003412 BTC.

IoTeX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bgogo, Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

