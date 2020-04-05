IQeon Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.18 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One IQeon token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00016556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $43,608.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io.

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

