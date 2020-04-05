Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Iridium Communications worth $26,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 525,086 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.