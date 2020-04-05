IRISnet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.21 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $6.39 million and $10.21 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02598745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201754 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,000,838,868 coins and its circulating supply is 626,248,301 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

