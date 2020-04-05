iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Stake Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.54% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 82,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000.

Shares of INDY opened at $23.35 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

