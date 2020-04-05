iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.87% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7,321.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

