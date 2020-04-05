iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $72,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $163.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

