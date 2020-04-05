iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196,134 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 323,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 674,741 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 470,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $13.46 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.