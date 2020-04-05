Italo Price Tops $0.0030 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Italo has a market cap of $11,974.83 and approximately $283.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Italo has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.02599568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,966,921 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

