Italo (XTA) Reaches Market Cap of $15,249.47

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Italo has a market cap of $15,249.47 and approximately $317.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Italo has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.02574330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 114.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00200637 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,969,917 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.