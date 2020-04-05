IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.38. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $27,171.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,497,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $6,006,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

