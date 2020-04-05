Ivy (IVY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $402,931.91

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Ivy has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Ivy has a total market capitalization of $402,931.91 and approximately $145.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.04644105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,463,243 tokens. Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com.

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

