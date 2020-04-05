Ivy Reaches Market Cap of $402,619.36 (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Ivy has a market capitalization of $402,619.36 and approximately $150.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ivy token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Ivy has traded up 462% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.56 or 0.04395821 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00068894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014554 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009329 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Ivy Profile

Ivy (IVY) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,463,243 tokens. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin. The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

