Ixcoin (IXC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $314,160.46 and $13.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,126,803 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.