Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Jabil worth $73,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,247 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,184.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,872,000 after purchasing an additional 825,676 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Jabil by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,185,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 708,188 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after acquiring an additional 456,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,407. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

