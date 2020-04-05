James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

JHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $616.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

