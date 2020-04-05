Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 112,930 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,930 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Macerich worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAC opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $709.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.53%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

