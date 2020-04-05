Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 121,663 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,663 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.17. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

