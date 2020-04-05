Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 50,267 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Perrigo worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Perrigo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Perrigo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Perrigo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

