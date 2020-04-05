Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Athene worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATH. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Athene by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Portland Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $57,163,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Athene by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,206,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,937,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth about $20,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATH stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

