Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222,295 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of New Residential Investment worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,749,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.17%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from to in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.