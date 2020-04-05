Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 10,359 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.43.

ATR opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average of $111.83.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

