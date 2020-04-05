Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 56,392 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of GAP worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:GPS opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

