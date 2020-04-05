Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 222,585 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.76.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

