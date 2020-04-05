Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,696 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $5,736,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in State Street by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 139,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of State Street from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

