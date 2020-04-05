Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.16% of Smartsheet worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,224,491.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $270,756.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,081 shares of company stock valued at $20,741,605 in the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

