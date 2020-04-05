Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Elbit Systems worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESLT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESLT opened at $120.57 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

