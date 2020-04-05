Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Qiagen worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qiagen by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qiagen by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised their price target on Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qiagen from to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -201.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

