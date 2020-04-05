Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $6.65 Million Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,654,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387,940 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of B2Gold worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,525,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,430 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,908,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 170,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,537,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 999,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.43 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

