Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 709,938 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

