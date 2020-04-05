Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,312 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.94% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,805,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,789,321.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

