Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.12 Million Stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.58% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.85 and a current ratio of 10.85.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.36. On average, analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

