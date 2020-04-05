Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.55 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,561 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,959 shares of company stock worth $3,147,693. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.