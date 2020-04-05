Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1569 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

