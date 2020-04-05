Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $8.59 Million in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 521,973 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.46% of CryoPort as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,490 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,664,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 82,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,734 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. CryoPort Inc has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

