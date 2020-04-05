Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $9.66 Million in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 369,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.60% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCE. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

