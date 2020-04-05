Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 34,080 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.28. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

