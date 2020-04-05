Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460,848 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $69.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

