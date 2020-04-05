Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,910 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1,290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,546,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 3,985.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in BHP Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBL shares. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

BBL stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

